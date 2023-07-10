Biden to meet with Zelensky during NATO summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Joe Biden is planning to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the upcoming NATO summit, according to sources.

The meeting will be considered a sign of US unity with the war-torn country.

Among other things, NATO leaders will discuss a pathway for Ukraine to join the alliance, something Zelensky is seeking. He also wants additional security guarantees.

Biden has said now is not the time for Ukraine to join NATO as the war is ongoing and additional reforms are needed.

But Zelensky has said it would send a message that NATO is not afraid of Russia.

