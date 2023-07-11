Medford deli broken into, owners say they may not re-open

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford business was broken into over the weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The owners now tell us they may be forced to close entirely.

Sharp Delicatessen’s owner said she feels violated after her business was broken into early Sunday morning.

She said the intruder threw a rock through two glass doors and walked out with her safe.

Co-owner Brigitte Stine said the intruder also tried to cut the power and internet lines.

She said she can’t open until everything is fixed.

“It’s already a terrible neighborhood and I already have problems with a lot of the transients so this certainly doesn’t make me feel any better,” Stine said, “if my insurance doesn’t cover the loss of the money, I will probably shut my doors.”

Stine said Medford Police are still looking for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

She said he was wearing a distinctive backpack and MPD is already out looking for them.

Stine said she doesn’t want to considering moving locations, if she is able to get her business back open.

