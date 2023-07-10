Northern Lights may be visible over the Pacific Northwest this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Northern Lights may be visible over Oregon and Washington on Thursday.

Also known as aurora borealis, the green-blue glowing light happens when magnetic solar wind collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing atoms to glow in the upper atmosphere.

The lights are typically most visible in Canada, parts of Europe and Scandinavia. But recently, they have been seen in lower latitudes due to an 11-year solar cycle. That has many people wondering which states will see the northern lights this week, and what’s the best time and place to see them.

How to see the Northern Lights

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse, the weather will be on your side. It’s looking like the Pacific Northwest will see mostly clear skies late this week and into the early part of next weekend.

Which states could see the Northern Lights?

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks reports the lights may be visible in the following states: Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Vermont.