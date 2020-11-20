Biden warns of Trump’s ‘incredibly damaging messages’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President-elect Biden and President Trump are both holding meetings Friday, each with very different missions.
The president-elect will host Democratic Congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to discuss COVID relief, as cases hit another record high and hospitals are reaching capacity.
Meanwhile, President Trump has invited Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House as his campaign tries to overturn election results in that state, where Mr. Biden won by more than 150,000 votes.
President-elect Biden is warning of the dangerous message President Trump and his campaign are sending to the American people.
“I think they’re witnessing incredible irresponsibility, incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions,” he said.
President Trump’s legal advisors, including Rudy Giuliani, are continuing to push an unproven conspiracy of voter fraud.
In a rambling press conference Thursday, Giuliani refused to give reporters evidence to back up his claims.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse quickly weighed in, saying “Wild press conferences erode public trust… We are a nation of laws, not tweets.”
Senator Mitt Romney, meanwhile, accused the president of resorting to “overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people.”
