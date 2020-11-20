Pfizer to file for ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – There has been another major milestone in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced they will apply Friday for an Emergency Use Authorization for their experimental vaccine.
The announcement comes two days after the companies said a final data analysis showed the vaccine was 95% effective.
The companies say they expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses this year and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of next year.
They also say they will be ready to distribute the vaccine within hours of authorization.
An FDA advisory panel is expected to meet early next month to review the vaccine.
Pfizer also plans to submit applications immediately to other regulatory agencies around the world.