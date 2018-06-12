Big promises, few details after Singapore summit

SINGAPORE (NBC News ) – President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a joint statement Tuesday, following a historic summit between the two leaders in Singapore.
The joint declaration reaffirms Kim’s commitment to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and says the U.S. is committed to providing “security guarantees” to the North.
The signed letter but did not specify exactly what President Trump promised in terms of security.
After the summit, President Trump told reporters that Kim promised to destroy a major missile engine testing site and that the U.S. will end military exercises in South Korea.
Back in the U.S., there is skepticism from both Democrats and Republicans regarding the summit.
“I wouldn’t call it an agreement. It looks more like a press release to me with no real commitments yet, with any kind of details whatsoever,” said Democratic Senator Corey Booker.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also said he does not believe this is an agreement in principle, but not an agreement that can be enforced.
