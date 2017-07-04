Bike stolen from South Korean traveler in Portland

Portland, Ore. – A South Korean traveler who was cycling from Canada to Argentina had his bike stolen in Portland.
KGW reports Minhyeong Kim’s dream trip was cut short after his black and red Scott Sub 40 was stolen, along with all his possessions.
His home on wheels vanished after Kim locked up the bike outside a Fred Meyer on Southeast Cesar Chaves Boulevard Friday night.
Kim spent the past two years planning his solo trip. His plan was to bike from Edmonton, Canada to Argentina. But after 1,500 miles, his trip came to a sudden halt.
However, Kim says he still loves Portland. He has the following message for the thief: “At first I’m very angry and sad because of you, but now I can forgive you. I just want…return my bicycle for me.”
Anyone who sees the bike is asked to call Portland police.