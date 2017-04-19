Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

New York City, NY- Conservative talk show host Bill O’Reilly will not return to Fox News Channel following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. 21st Century Fox, which owns the channel, made the announcement Wednesday.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Fox’s parent company said in a brief statement.
The dismissal ends the commentator’s 21-years at the helm of The O’Reilly Factor.
The 67-year-old O’Reilly, who recently signed a new multi-year contract worth more than $20 million a year, has been on vacation but was scheduled to return to the air on Monday.
He will be replaced in the coveted 8 p.m. ET time slot by Tucker Carlson, NPR reported.
The decision to break with O’Reilly follows an investigation ordered by Fox into allegations of sexual impropriety. The most recent allegation was lodged by an African-American woman who was a clerical worker at Fox in 2008, according to her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. The woman, speaking anonymously through her lawyer, said she never had a direct conversation with the Fox commentator, but said he referred to her as “hot chocolate” at one point when they were together alone, made grunting noises and leered at her cleavage and legs.
The woman reported being “very stressed and disillusioned” about her job and believed she would be fired if she complained to anyone, according to Bloom, but did report her allegations to Fox’s anonymous hotline.
His attorney Marc Kasowitz said Tuesday that the latest allegation is “outrageous.”
KGW-TV contributed to this article