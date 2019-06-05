Bill to ban coyote hunting competitions passes through Oregon Senate

SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would prohibit competitive hunting of coyotes in Oregon passed through the State Senate Wednesday.
Senate Bill 723 was originally introduced to ban competitions within the state that have the objective of taking wildlife for prizes or for entertainment, including wild birds. However, the version passed through the Senate applies to competitions involving only coyotes.
According to Senate Democrats, the issue came to light due to a contest in Harney County where participants were rewarded for killing the most coyotes, of which there are an estimated 300,000 in the state.
Democrat Senator Jeff Golden represents a portion of the Rogue Valley. He said, “As a state, we should be above promoting blood sports involving any animal. The sportsmen I know in rural Oregon wouldn’t begin to support slaughtering animals by volume for nothing more than the thrill of the kill and the chance to take home some award for their den wall.”
SB 723 would prohibit a person from “conducting or participating in contest, competition, tournament or derby that has objective of taking coyotes for prizes [or other inducement]. Punishes violation of prohibition by a maximum fine of $2,000. Provides that person that injures of kills coyote in violation of Act forfeits remains of coyote to State Department of Fish and Wildlife.”
Should the act pass through the Oregon House unchanged, it would head to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for her signature. The act declares an “emergency,” making it law as soon as ratified.