Bill could ban alcohol on public beaches in Oregon

Salem, Ore. – A proposed bill would ban alcohol on public beaches in the state of Oregon.
House Bill 3441 would make it illegal to possess, consume or discard an alcoholic beverage a public beach, punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail, a $1,250 fine, or both.
Right now, drinking on Oregon beaches is allowed for anyone over the age of 21.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro), told KGW, “HB 3441 resulted from a request from a constituent, who’s spent years watching immense amounts of glass and alcoholic containers get scattered across our beaches. He brought the idea forward to my office.”
Rep. Sollman added, “As a mom, I want my kids to be able to be safe at the beach, and not have to worry about buried broken glass or other preventable hazards.”
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.