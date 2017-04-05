Home
Klamath Falls native, ‘Angel Baby’ songstress dies

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls native who penned and sang a top ten love song died late last week, Rosalie Hamlin of ‘Rosie and the Originals’.

Roslie Hamlin was born in Klamath Falls in July of 1945.

She wrote the song ‘Angel Baby’ at the age of 14–it climbed to Billboard’s Top Ten in 1961.

At a concert in San Diego in 1964, Hamlin shared a bill with the Rolling Stones.

While ‘Rosie and the Originals’ were paid $500, the Stones only got $400.

One of Hamlin’s biggest fans was John Lennon, who went on to record ‘Angel Baby’ in 1975.

Rosalie Hamlin performed on into the late 1990’s.

She died in Southern California March 30th at the age of 71.

In an online autobiography, Rosalie Hamlin wrote that she was honored to have shared the stage with stars such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Big Momma Thornton, and Big Joe Turner.

