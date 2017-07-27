Lost Creek Lake, Ore. – Portions of a popular recreation area will be closed for a fire camp and incident command center as crews work to suppress the Blanket Creek Fire.
According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the day-use area of Site C and adjacent fields of the Joseph Stewart State Recreation Area will be closed to the public.
The park, campground and Lost Creek Marina will remain open, but visitors may see increased traffic as firefighters move equipment and resources in and out of the area.
The lightning-caused Blanket Creek Fire burning northeast of Prospect was estimated at around 50 acres Wednesday evening.