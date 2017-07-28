Cougar sighting reported in Rogue River

Rogue River, Ore. – A Rogue River resident told police she spotted a cougar in her neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to the Rogue River Police Department, a citizen said she saw a cougar walk behind her car parked on Robbins Avenue as she was preparing to head to work.
Now, police are reminding the public to be aware.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offer the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf