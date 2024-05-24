BLM issues fire restrictions starting May 24

PORTLAND, Ore. – As drier weather sets in and fire season approaches, the Bureau of Land Management is issuing its annual fire restrictions.

The agency says the restrictions, which go into effect on May 24, are for all BLM public lands in Oregon and Washington.

Under these restrictions, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited. As will steel component ammunition, both core or jacket.

“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director.

The restrictions are put in place to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

Violators could be fined up to $100,000 and if found responsible of starting a fire on federal lands, they may be billed for the cost to fight it.

They may also be imprisoned for up to a year.

