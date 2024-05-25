JCSO reminds public of boat safety as Memorial Day weekend arrives

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Memorial day marks the unofficial start of summer and as the weather warms up, people are heading out on local lakes and rivers.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community of the importance of safety, particularly around water activities.

JCSO says water users should know the weather and the area they plan to recreate in as well as always follow boating safety rules including having necessary equipment on board and not exceeding a boat’s capacity.

Avoid alcohol, stay hydrated, and ensure that everyone in or on the water has proper swimming skills.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Marine patrol will be working all weekend to ensure the safety and security of all those enjoying the waterways.

