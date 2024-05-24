CHP Air Ops rescues injured PCT hiker from Marble Mountain Wilderness

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker along the PCT is safe Thursday after falling down steep terrain in the Marble Mountain Wilderness.

According to CHP’s Northern Division Air Operations, the hiker, who was in need of medical attention, became stranded after the fall.

Crews were able to locate the injured hiker with an Air-15 and then perform a hoist rescue with CHP Helicopter-14. The hiker was then transported to a medical helicopter.

CHP says the hiker was able to call for help using a personal locator beacon. The agency recommends this safety measure for anyone venturing into the backcountry.

Watch the rescue Courtesy CHP – Northern Division Air Operations: