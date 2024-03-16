BLM planning to address dead and dying Douglas firs in the Applegate Valley

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore.– The Bureau of Land Management is working on a 5,000 acre project in the Applegate, to treat thousands of Douglas fir trees that are dying or have already died.

BLM said drought conditions and climate change have caused trees to die rapidly over the past year.

BLM is planning to use prescribed fire, as well as commercial and non-commercial logging to get rid of any hazardous trees.

It said it only has about a two year window before the trees lose commercial value.

BLM’s Lisa Meredith said, “we have been suppressing fires for over 100 years, so this landscape is highly departed from what it was historically.”

