United Airlines flight with missing panel lands safely in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today a United Airlines Flight landed safely in Medford (MFR) and was discovered to be missing a panel. The plane is a Boeing 737-8.

No issues were reported on the flight according to MFR Airport Director Amber Judd. It was during a post-flight check that an issue with the exterior of the aircraft was discovered (see picture). MFR staff searched airport property but didn’t find any evidence of the missing panel.

UA1246 was scheduled to leave Medford this afternoon for Denver using the same plane, tail #N26226, however the flight has now been delayed.

United let passengers know about the delay, writing on its website “We’re sorry for the delay. Our maintenance team needs to service equipment on the exterior of your aircraft before we depart, and we’ll keep you updated as we get more information.”

We have reached out to United for more information about the plane but did not immediately hear back.

NBC5 News has a reporter at the airport and will have more details this evening at 5 & 6 pm. This post will be updated as we find out more.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.