Boaters reportedly survive explosion on Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – Three people from Klamath Falls were on board a boat when it reportedly exploded on Shasta Lake.
The Redding Record Searchlight reports a group of three people in their mid-20s were camping and boating at the lake on July 4.
After refueling their boat at Silverthorn Resort, it suddenly exploded while backing into the lake. The three people were thrown into the lake.
Shasta County Sheriff Boating Safety Unit Officer Jim Lindquist said one of the men claimed to have been tossed 15 feet in the air.
Lindquist told the Record Searchlight the group escaped the explosion with only a few cuts. They were “very lucky that their injuries weren’t more severe,” Lindquist added.
The boat was deemed a total loss.