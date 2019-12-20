Body found in Houston may be missing mom

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) – There were heartbreaking developments overnight in the case of a missing Texas woman and her newborn baby. Police have recovered a body in a car at a home over a hundred miles away.
The parents said officials think it is their missing daughter. Fortunately, the missing baby was found alive.
Into the early morning hours, investigators from three different agencies poured over a home in Houston.
The FBI, Austin police and Texas rangers all involved combing the property for clues.
The home is more than 150 miles from Austin, Texas where 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot disappeared late last week
Heidi’s parents said early this week at the time hopeful.
Now they’re heartbroken with Tammy Broussard barely able to share the news. In an early morning phone call she confirmed to NBC News that police told her a body found at this Houston home was very likely her daughter, pending verification from the medical examiner.
She said the 33-year-old mother of two was found in the trunk of a car on the property. Incredibly, Tammy Broussard said her daughter’s newborn baby, Margot, just weeks old, survived.
Cameras rolled as an ambulance pulled into the driveway. Police formed a human shield near the door and carrying something, or someone, to the vehicle. Moments later a baby’s car seat grabbed for transport.
It’s a miraculous piece of good news amidst unthinkable horror.
As for the couple who lives in this home, NBC News is hoping that Austin police will provide some clarity on the connection to this crime and to Heidi.