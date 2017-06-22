Body found in Illinois River

Illinois Valley, Ore.- Law enforcement agencies were called to the Illinois River Thursday afternoon after a hiker discovered a body.
According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the hiker was walking along the river about five miles from the Snailback Falls trail head when they noticed the body.
When emergency crews arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m., they found the body and identified it as a male.
Illinois Valley Fire District, AMR, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Josephine County Search and Rescue were all on scene.
