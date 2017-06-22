Safety precautions as temperatures heat up

Medford, Ore. — Temperatures are heating up and heating up fast over the next few days. The Rogue Valley is expecting its first round of triple digit temperatures for the year.
This Saturday is projected to be the warmest day this week. Temperatures could go as high as 107. But with excessive heat, comes weather warnings, and some things you should know. One of them, has to do with SPF and protecting yourself from UV rays.
The National Weather Service in Medford said a lot of people think the hotter it is outside, the more likely you are to get a sunburn. But actually, it said the temperature makes no difference. It’s all based on how high the sun is in the sky.
“You could go to the Oregon Coast and it could be 60 degrees. If it’s June and the sun is out and it’s noon, you’re going to get burnt just as much as you would in Medford when it’s 105 outside,” said Ryan Sandler, NWS Medford Meteorologist.
Another hazard NWS Medford wants you to look out for is water temperature – though we may see triple digits over the next few days, Coastal water temperatures are in the upper 40’s and river temperatures in the Rogue Valley are in the upper 50’s.
After this weekend, temperatures will drop to around the average this time of year, which is approximately mid-80’s.
