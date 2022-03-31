Body found in Nevada confirmed to be that of missing woman Naomi Irion

FERNLEY, Nevada – A body found on Tuesday was confirmed on Wednesday of being 18-year-old Naomi Irion who was abducted on March 12th.

The former inmate accused of kidnapping her had his first appearance before a judge in Nevada Wednesday. The proceedings happened before the family was notified of her death.

KOLO’s Ed Pearce was in the courtroom and filed this report:

For most of us, 41-year-old Troy Edward Driver has been little more than a name and a mugshot since his arrest last Friday.

His appearance in Fernley Justice Court was by Zoom from the county jail.

He said little, just one-word answers, affirming his name and receipt of the criminal complaint.

Still, seeing him, even on a screen, was jarring for members of 18-year-old Naomi Irion’s family in the courtroom.

Irion’s brother, Casey Valley said, “You know, having his face up there was a little bit of a shock, but he’s just a human.”

Of greater concern was the possibility Driver might be released. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.

His attorney deferred any argument on the issue. But, as things now stand, if he or his family posts 15 percent of that amount he could be released.

“I’m surprised there was bail at all,” Valley said. “But I mean, if I was in that situation, I’d have a hard time posting that. That’s for sure.”

If that happens, Fernley Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus said it would be with severe restrictions including wearing a GPS monitor, avoiding the town of Fernley altogether but for court appearances, and a daily check-in with authorities.

Irion’s family declined to make any statements in court, but Valley said there was no justice without the return of his sister and, if given the chance to face Driver, he knew what he would tell him.

Troy Driver was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a 1997 murder and several other violent crimes.

A preliminary hearing for his charges in the Irion kidnapping case is set for April 12th.

With the discovery of Naomi Irion’s body, Driver is likely to face additional charges.