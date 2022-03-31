Biden announces plan to release oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 31, 2022

Watch coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on actions his administration is taking to reduce gas and energy prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

