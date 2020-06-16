Body found last month east of Canyonville identified

MILO, Ore. – Police have publicly identified the man who was found dead near the South Umpqua River east of Canyonville.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of May 18, a body was found in the 15000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. At the time, the death was considered “suspicious.”
Nearly a month later, the body was identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Garcia Castellnos, a resident of Mexico.
Detectives said they believe Castellnos’ body was placed alongside the Tiller Trail Highway, but they are still working to identify the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.