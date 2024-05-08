White City shooting suspect pleads not guilty to five counts

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The suspect from Sunday night’s shooting in White City was arraigned in court Tuesday, despite delays caused by a power outage.

33-year-old Romualdo Balero of White City, plead not guilty to all five charges, including second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Bail was set at $500,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for May 14 at 4 p.m.

NBC5 News previously reported that just after 11 p.m. Sunday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim in White City with a suspect running from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

