Body of missing Gold Beach woman recovered

Update (10-20-17 2:41 p.m.) – Citizens found the body of Dunlap in the Rogue River near the area she was last seen.
GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A Gold Beach woman was reported lost at sea Friday.
According to Oregon State Police, 57-year-old Karen Marie Dunlap was on the ocean shore at the south jetty of the Rogue River on October 19 when she went missing. It’s believed she was swept out to sea by a large wave sometime around 6:15 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies searched the area, but the search was called off the next morning due to hazardous conditions. Dunlap was not located.
OSP reminds the public weather conditions are making ocean shores “very hazardous.” A high surf advisory is in effect through 11:00 p.m. October 20