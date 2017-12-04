Home
Body of missing North Carolina 3-year-old found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (NBC News) – North Carolina authorities believe they found the remains of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, who was reported missing Monday, November 27.

A dive team discovered the girl’s remains in a creek in rural Pender County, North Carolina.

“We have recovered what we believe are the remains of little Mariah Woods. We were all hoping for a better outcome,” said Onslow County Sheriff, Hans Miller.

Earl Kimrey, the 32-year-old boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, is charged in connection with Mariah’s death and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kinney is scheduled to be in court Monday, December 4th. He is charged with concealing a death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary and other charges.

