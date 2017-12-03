The Watoto Children’s Choir visits the Rogue Valley for a second time

Grants Pass. Ore.- A choir from Uganda made the long trek to Southern Oregon to spread their faith along with some holiday cheer.
The Watoto Children’s Choir performed in Medford and Grants Pass over the weekend. Sunday morning the group of 18 children sang Christian worship songs during the 8:30 A.M. service at Calvary Chapel in Grants Pass.
“We reach out to different churches all around the U.S. For this particular choir, it’s on the west coast,” choir leader Edwin Naijuka explains.
While the Watoto Children’s Choir aims to spread their Christian faith, the Watoto organization has a bigger goal overall. To save children who have lost one or both parents to AIDS, or who have been abandoned.
Naijuka says at the Watoto villages, where the children learn their choir songs and are cared for, the goal is to, “Raise them up to become leaders so they can help rebuild our nation of Uganda.”
One of those children rescued is 12-year-old Regina Asiimwe. She joined the choir last year.
“My favorite thing being on choir is to dance and sing,” Regina says.
Regina tells NBC5 News that she’s loved the spots she’s seen on the choir’s west coast tour so far, especially Oregon.
Following the Sunday service at Calvary Chapel, Regina and the rest of choir went off to their next destination, California.