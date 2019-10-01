Body of missing man found off the Oregon Coast

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – The search for a missing sailor is now over after his body was found in the Pacific Ocean.
The sailing vessel Kiwanda was last seen on the night of September 28 headed north near Cape Foulweather. The vessel later failed to return to port.
Around noon Sunday, debris was spotted floating in the ocean near Depoe Bay, which was later confirmed to be from the Kiwanda.
Crews searched the area overnight, but the missing vessel and sailor weren’t found. Search efforts were suspended after 11 hours.
On the morning of October 1, the Coast Guard told Oregon State Police they found the sailor’s body floating off the coast.
The man was identified as 58-year-old Hoang Minh Tran of Clackamas.
Oregon State Police said Tran was wearing a floatation device.