Body recovered from Klamath River in N. California

Siskiyou County, Calif. – On Thursday, May 4, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office aided in recovering a body found in the Klamath River.
Police said the body of an adult man has not yet been positively identified.
It’s not yet known whether the discovery of a body has any connection to the case of missing Happy Camp man Benjamin Arthur Camarena.
The body is being transported from the Happy Camp area to Yreka.
SCSO said the case is being handled as a possible homicide.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “I am saddened that we have recovered the body of a deceased adult in the Klamath River but the recovery of the decedent should afford us the opportunity to determine whether or not the body is that of Mr. Camarena and we will have the opportunity to determine the cause and manner of death of the adult we have found, which, should provide important answers for this agency and the decedent’s family and friends.”
Anyone with information about this case or the case of Camarena’s disappearance is urged to call police at 530-841-2900.