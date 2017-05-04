Rare fox captured and collared in central Oregon

Deschutes County, Ore. – In a first for Oregon wildlife biologists, a rare sub-species of red fox was captured and collared in central Oregon this week.
Along with researchers, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be working to capture and collar Sierra Nevada red foxes in the Oregon Cascades.
The sub-species is referred to as a “strategy species” that includes animals with small, declining or unknown population levels that may be in need of conservation.
Researchers said Sierra Nevada red fox population within the Sierra Nevada region of California is believed to be less than 50.
However, data suggests the foxes may be more widespread in Oregon than previously thought.
The particular fox captured in Deschutes County was photographed in its “cross color phase” between silver/black and the more familiar red.
According to ODFW, project leaders hope to capture and radio collar nine more Sierra Nevada red foxes by summer of 2018 to learn more about their population.