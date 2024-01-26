Bodycam footage shows Klamath Falls juveniles detained after crime spree

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Four Klamath Falls juveniles were detained after police say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police outside Eagle Point.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, a deputy saw the juveniles with a case of alcohol running out of the White City 7-11 around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle they left in, the juveniles attempted to elude.

The chase continued until the vehicle crashed at 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Agate Road and Old Highway 234 in rural Eagle Point.

Police say after they were detained, deputies learned the driver and three passengers were juveniles out of Klamath Falls. One of them was even listed as a runaway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects stole a red Jeep in Klamath Falls and drove to the Medford area. The suspects admitted to breaking into multiple vehicles in the Central Point and White City area. The suspects ditched the Jeep in Central Point and stole the Toyota 4Runner they were caught in.

The driver was booked into Jackson County Juvenile Detention for assault, attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.

The remaining juveniles were picked up by parental guardians.

