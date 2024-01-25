Popular coffee shop Pony Espresso opening new location in Medford

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 25, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The popular coffee shop Pony Espresso is expanding.

Pony Espresso already has two locations, one in Jacksonville and one in Ashland.

Now, they’ll be moving into East Medford off Hillcrest Park Drive.

If that sounds like a familiar spot, that’s because that’s where a Good Bean coffee location just closed up shop.

We told you about it abruptly shutting doors last month though Good Bean’s Jacksonville location is still going, 30 years strong.

Pony Espresso doesn’t have an opening date yet for this new Medford location but says they’re gearing up for a grand opening soon.

Taylar Ansures
