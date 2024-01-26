Caltrans prepares Highway 101 drivers for removal of Dr. Fine Bridge

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Drivers on Highway 101 over the Smith River could be traveling over a temporary bridge by midday Tuesday, January 30.

According to Caltrans, crews have been working to replace the Dr. Fine Bridge over the Smith River in Del Norte County.

Caltrans says the temporary bridge speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

The original bridge, in use since the 1940s, will be demolished to make way for new bridge construction. Caltrans anticipates completing the demolition of the original bridge in late 2024 and the completion of the new bridge by the end of 2025.

Caltrans says the new bridge aims to better accommodate traffic, pedestrians, and bicyclists. This will enhance safety and efficiency.

