BOEM to host public meetings on offshore lease auctions, draft assessment

OREGON – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will be hosting virtual community meetings this month to address proposed offshore wind lease auction and draft environmental assessment for Oregon.
These forums come just a couple weeks after the Department of the Interior made the announce on the proposed auctions lease terms for two areas off the Oregon Coast for potential wind energy leasing. The department also released a draft Environmental Assessment to address potential impacts associated with the offshore wind energy leasing activities.
BOEM is looking to build two new offshore wind farms near Brookings and Coos Bay. The bureau says the two sites will total around 195,000 acres and avoid 98% of the areas recommended for exclusion due to commercial fishing importance.
The first public meeting will address the Draft Environmental Analysis. That will take place on May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. pacific time. Click here to register.
The 30 day public comment period ends on May 31.
The next two meetings will address questions and concerns on the proposed lease sale.
The first meeting topic will cover input from fisheries on May 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. pacific time. Click here to register.
The second meeting topic will cover input from the community on May 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. pacific time. Click here to register.
The 60 day public comment period ends July 1.
Prior to the virtual meetings, comments on either topic can be submitted here.
More information can be found on the BOEM Oregon Activities webpage.
