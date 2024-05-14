Red Lobster to close 48 stores nationwide, Medford location still open

(CNN) – Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country.

That’s according to a leading restaurant liquidator.

This week, TAGeX Brands is conducting an online auction of Red Lobster kitchen equipment, furniture, and other contents at restaurants that are closing.

Local news outlets were reporting Red Lobster locations in Buffalo, Orlando, Jacksonville, and other cities were listed as ‘Temporarily Closed’ on the restaurant’s website.

The website for Medford’s location still indicates the restaurant is open.

The chain is also reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.