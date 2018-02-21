Boil water advisory issued for some Medford residents

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Water Commission is advising some residents to boil their water, after a water main broke on Lozier Lane Wednesday.
The potentially impacted addresses are as follows:
625 Lozier Lane
629 Lozier Lane
630 Lozier Lane
695 Lozier Lane
715 Lozier Lane
724 Lozier Lane
750 Lozier Lane
761 Lozier Lane
763 Lozier Lane
794 Lozier Lane
795 Lozier Lane
819 Lozier Lane
820 Lozier Lane
825 Lozier Lane
890 Lozier Lane
903 Lozier Lane
914 Lozier Lane
915 Lozier Lane
945 Lozier Lane
960 Lozier Lane
961 Lozier Lane
1001 Lozier Lane
1008 Lozier Lane
1010 Lozier Lane
1045 Lozier Lane
1046 Lozier Lane
1092 Lozier Lane
1135 Lozier Lane
1145 Lozier Lane
Residents on this list are being told not to drink the water, and to boil it for at least a minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, etc. The water commission is calling the advisory a precaution until test results reveal no bacteria present in the water source. The cause of the water main break is under investigation.
