Home
Daycare owner accused of sex crimes against children

Daycare owner accused of sex crimes against children

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. — A Medford man is behind bars, accused of multiple sex crimes against children. Medford Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Conaway Wednesday on multiple charges of sex abuse. Police say the crimes involve children under the age of 6.

According to authorities, Conaway and his wife operate “Family Friendly Daycare,” located on Tahitian Avenue. Detectives believe this is where the incidents of abuse took place. They say they believe the abuse occurred while each of the victims were under the care and custody of Conaway.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News weeknights at 5, 6 and 11. Originally from the Bay Area, Kristin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She came to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. In 2017, her investigation on lead pipes in Medford’s water system was named Best News Series by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

When Kristin is not sharing the news, she’s traveling, hunting down the best burrito, or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder; if you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you the story of how a California girl became a cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics