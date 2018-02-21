Daycare owner accused of sex crimes against children

Medford, Ore. — A Medford man is behind bars, accused of multiple sex crimes against children. Medford Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Conaway Wednesday on multiple charges of sex abuse. Police say the crimes involve children under the age of 6.
According to authorities, Conaway and his wife operate “Family Friendly Daycare,” located on Tahitian Avenue. Detectives believe this is where the incidents of abuse took place. They say they believe the abuse occurred while each of the victims were under the care and custody of Conaway.
At this point, the investigation will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. The Medford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Conaway or the “Family Friendly Daycare” facility to contact its Investigations Division at (541) 774-2250.
Charges against Conaway, include sex abuse, unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy and private indecency. He is being held on more than 2-million dollars bail.