Boulders fall on Highway 62 near Prospect

PROSPECT, Ore. – A rockslide and crash has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close a section of Highway 62 near Prospect.

According to ODOT, several boulders fell onto Highway 62 just north of Peyton Bridge just after 4:00 a.m. on January 28. Peyton Bridge crosses over Lost Creek Lake.

A driver crashed into the boulders and had to be taken to the hospital.

As of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, the road remained closed to traffic until the boulders can be removed.

There is no state highway detour around the area and there was no estimated time for reopening.

For the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

