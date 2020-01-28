Body found along Hwy 101 near Bandon

BANDON, Ore. — A body was found on the side of Highway 101 at 9 a.m near Bandon.
Oregon State Police responded to the report of a body near milepost 278.
According to a press release, the male was later identified as 44-year-old William Schippert. Preliminary investigations reveal Schippert was hit by a car hours before his body was found.
The driver who hit him was identified and is cooperating with police. The investigation is on-going.
