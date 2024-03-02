Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley announce Youth of the Year

Posted by Lauren Pretto March 1, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley announces its Youth of the Year.

According to the Boys and Girls club, the Youth of the Year celebration honors exceptional club youth who exemplify leadership, service and dedication to club programming. This year’s winner, Jayden, received a $4k scholarship and will be advancing to the state Youth of the Year competition. In his speech, Jayden expressed immense gratitude to the club for helping him become the person he is today.

“The club not only helped me with these peers, but it also helped me define who I am as an individual,” Jayden said, “Through my club experience, I went from a kid who was extremely shy to a kid who is extremely outgoing in and outside of the club”.

Along with Jayden’s $4k scholarship, all the top finalists received post-secondary scholarships managed by the Redwood Foundation for Education.

Lauren Pretto
