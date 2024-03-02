Measure 110 fix finds bipartisan support now goes to governor for signature

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bill that aims to end drug decriminalization just passed the Senate, Friday night (3/1/2024) after being approved in the Oregon House of Representatives last night by a strong majority.

It is now on its way to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk. If signed into law, it will alter the state’s drug policies that were set in 2020 when Measure 110 was passed by voters.

House Bill 4002 will reintroduce legal consequences for some drug possession but still aims to recognize the drug issue as a health issue. This means the implementation of a ‘drug enforcement misdemeanor,’ which has a maximum of 18 months of probation. A probation violation would mean 30 days jail time or up to 6 months for serious violations.

But the policy still encourages treatment as anyone convicted can still receive care and potentially early release. The bill was approved with overwhelming bi-partisan support and a 21 to 8 vote in the Senate.

Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh said finding the compromise between the two parties was key for its positive reception by lawmakers,

“One of the changes that was made toward the last minute was to make ‘deflection programs,’ that is optional treatment pathways for people, to leave that decision up to the individual counties instead of making it mandatory for counties to have a deflection program. We are giving them guidance and money and some input as to best practices.”

Marsh also says she feels confident that Governor Tina Kotek will likely support it.

Criminal penalties for simple drug possession will return on September 1, 2024, if House Bill 4002 is signed into law.

