Bray Mill Fire should be 100% contained Friday afternoon

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Crews fighting a wildfire in the Chiloquin Ranger District expect full containment by Friday afternoon..
The Braymill Fire is burning about four miles northeast of Chiloquin in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. It was first reported at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Full containment was expected by Thursday night. However, that estimate was pushed back to Friday afternoon.
Even though the 405-acre fire is expected to be contained before the weekend, smoke will still be visible as spots inside the containment line continue to burn.
The public is still asked to avoid the area so fire crews can continue suppression efforts and monitor the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is not associated with a prescribed burn in the same area that took place last week.