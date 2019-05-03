Update: driver involved in high-speed chase identified

Update (05/13/19 10:30 a.m.) – Police have identified the driver involved in a high-speed chase Thursday as 18-year-old Jenny Lynn Liu. As of Friday morning, Liu was listed as an inmate in the Jackson County Jail with charges of attempting to elude officers, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief. OSP said the vehicle Liu was driving was stolen.
—————————
Original story: JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase down Interstate 5 Thursday.
Police said it started around 10:00 Thursday morning when they got calls of a reckless driver on southbound I-5.
That driver then lead police on a chase through six cities.
Troopers in Grants Pass tried to stop the car first, then the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office stepped in near Rogue River.
The car continued on, reaching speeds over 100 miles-per-hour.
Medford Police tried to use spike strips to slow the car but were unsuccessful.
Finally, Phoenix PD and Oregon State Police were able to get the car spiked and off to the side of the interstate.
“It didn’t matter if we were chasing her or not, she was already driving this reckless so we made the decision,” said OSP Lieutenant Tyler Lee. “We had to get her stopped for public safety reasons.”
Police said they don’t believe impairment is an issue at this time.
The driver has yet to be identified.
Police said some of the charges she could face include felony elude and reckless endangerment and driving in both Jackson and Josephine counties.