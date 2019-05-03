Home
HOPE: Home at Last

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met with a man who experienced homelessness in Ashland. He suffers from multiple disabilities and heard about an organization called Home at Last that helps people with disabilities struggling with homelessness. Through them, he was able to get into a home and off the streets.

