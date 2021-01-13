BREAKING: House impeaches Donald Trump for the second time

While his party united behind him last time, ten House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, accusing the president of inciting supporters who carried out the violent attack on the Capitol.
House Democrats entered the day knowing they had the votes to pass a single article of impeachment accusing President Trump of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”
Democrats are looking beyond the next seven days, hoping to prevent President Trump from ever holding public office again.
The historic vote sets up a trial in the Senate. The date of that trial has not yet been determined.