McConnell reportedly undecided on Trump’s Senate trial vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still undecided on whether or not to convict President Trump. The House of Representatives formally impeached Trump Wednesday.
A spokesperson said the Kentucky senator told his GOP colleagues in a note that said in part, “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”
According to senior Republican aides, McConnell’s office told senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff that he will not agree to reconvene the Senate before January 19th to allow an impeachment trial while President Trump is still in office.