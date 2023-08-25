BREAKING: Josephine Co. issues Level 3 GO NOW evacuations near O’Brien area

Map updated as of 6:10 p.m. on 8/24.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 evacuations for the O’Brien area near the Smith River Complex.

The Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ evacuation is in effect from Highway 199 Mile Post 38 to the California Border.

Level 3 means leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger.

There are four zones at a Level 2 ‘BE SET’ evacuation from Highway 199 at Rough and Ready Creek to MP38 and Rockydale at Waldo Road to the California Border.

Level 2 means to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Level 1 ‘BE READY’ has also been issued for JCU 813-B, JCU-512, JCU-513, JCU-514, JCU-516.

Check RVEM.org for the latest on evacuations in your area.

