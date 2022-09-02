BREAKING: Major evacuations underway in and around Weed, California

WEED, Calif. –The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina, and Edgewood are under evacuation orders due to a fire burning in Weed.

The fire, which is being referred to as the Mill Fire, was first reported within Weed city limits Friday afternoon and quickly grew as residents evacuated the area.

Go to http://aware.zonehaven.com for real-time evacuation zone statuses

Evacuation updates: https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff For the latest view of the area: https://www.alertwildfire.org/region/shastamodoc/?camera=Axis-AntelopeYreka2

As of 3:26 p.m. Friday, the rapidly growing fire reached over 900 acres in size, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services.

Students at Weed High School have been bussed to Mt. Shasta High School for pick up, according to emergency managers.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Karuk Wellness Center in Yreka at 1403 Kahtishraam.

The Siskiyou Office of Emergency Services sent out mandatory evacuation orders east of I-5 in Weed.

The order includes all zones from Weed to Highway A-12, south of A-12 from Grenada to Highway 97, and west of Highway 97 from A-12 to I-5.

Caltrans closed Highway-97 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

The closure runs from Weed to Meiss Lake Road near Macdoel.

Animal control is on standby in Siskiyou County as they set up shelters.

So far emergency services said there is a dog shelter at Oberlin.

There is a large animal shelter at the fair grounds and an animal shelter at Rescue Ranch in Yreka.

OES said they’re also working on an additional cat shelter.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added when more information is available.